Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Earnings Results

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WDC traded down $4.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.29. 18,240,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.68.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

