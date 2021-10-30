Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 273.9% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE MNP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. 23,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

