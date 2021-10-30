West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.40 to $8.50 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $8.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $429.88. The company had a trading volume of 554,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,597. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

