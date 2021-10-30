West Bancorporation, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

West Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. West Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

WTBA stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $524.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.03.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,362.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,389 shares of company stock worth $161,037 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in West Bancorporation stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of West Bancorporation at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

