Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOWL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). Equities research analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Funds LP bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $10,274,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $12,049,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $6,976,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

