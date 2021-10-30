Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $450.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.83.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $291.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 52 week low of $254.82 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total transaction of $535,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $4,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 61.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 8.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 10.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 552,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,308,000 after buying an additional 53,251 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 25.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 21.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.