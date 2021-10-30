Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $340.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $385.17.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $332.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 982.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 159.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 27.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

