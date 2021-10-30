Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $90.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

NYSE:R opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

