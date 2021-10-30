Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the September 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,347,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 424,623 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 291,676 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,912,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 229,891 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 198,499 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $775,000.

EAD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 102,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,593. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $9.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0598 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

