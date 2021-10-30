WELL Price Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. WELL has a total market capitalization of $23.24 million and $34,585.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WELL has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.56 or 0.00236316 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00099433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About WELL

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

