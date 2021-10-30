Wedbush Weighs in on AnaptysBio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.37). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.55 million, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $479,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 2,444.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 37,601 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 1,511.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 107,066 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 96,182 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

