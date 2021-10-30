Wedbush Raises Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $70.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -204.81 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $76,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Tenable by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 244,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Tenable by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Tenable by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Tenable by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

