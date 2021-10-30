Wedbush Boosts Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $89.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $65.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.79) EPS.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.71. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $77,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,764 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,469. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,431,000 after acquiring an additional 506,183 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 503,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after acquiring an additional 415,976 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 250.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,902,000 after purchasing an additional 361,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.