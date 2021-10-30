Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Down 57.8% in October

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the September 30th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan acquired 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $59,301.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSTG. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 16,215.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $254,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. Wayside Technology Group has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $31.49.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

