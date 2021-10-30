Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,326,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127,727 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $277,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877,959 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,606 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,150,000 after acquiring an additional 385,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WCN opened at $136.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.47 and a 200-day moving average of $124.33. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $136.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

