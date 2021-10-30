Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.050-$1.080 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.05-1.08 EPS.

Shares of WRE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. 663,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

WRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

