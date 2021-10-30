Warburg Research Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €82.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €82.40 ($96.94).

ETR BAS opened at €62.28 ($73.27) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion and a PE ratio of 24.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.06. Basf has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

