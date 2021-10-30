Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €180.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €180.00 ($211.76) target price from UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €158.64 ($186.63).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €155.95 ($183.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €149.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 1-year high of €162.40 ($191.06).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.