W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $430.76, but opened at $444.58. W.W. Grainger shares last traded at $448.50, with a volume of 1,250 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 74.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 70.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.48.

About W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

