VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of VSEC opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $705.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.56. VSE has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VSE by 10.7% in the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of VSE by 9.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 21.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VSE by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

