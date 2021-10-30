VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $53.70 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on VSE in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti began coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Juniper Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 702.2% during the first quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 75,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after buying an additional 61,973 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of VSE by 12.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 492,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 53,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 385.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.56.

VSE Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

