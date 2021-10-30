VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $53.70 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.
The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on VSE in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti began coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.56.
VSE Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSEC)
VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.