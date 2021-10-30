Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 34.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:IGD opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

