Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) PT Raised to $62.00 at Craig Hallum

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -332.80 and a beta of 0.16.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $32,477.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,201.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

