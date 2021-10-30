Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Up 7.5% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $110.19 and last traded at $109.34. 12,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 249,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.67.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VC. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.97.

Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

