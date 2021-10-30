Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $284.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $297.00 to $284.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $270.69.

NYSE:V opened at $211.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.73 and its 200-day moving average is $231.37. Visa has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $412.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,580 shares of company stock worth $9,878,619 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 181.2% during the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $5,510,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

