Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $18.75 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.