Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.58% of Viemed Healthcare worth $15,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bloom Burton upgraded Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viemed Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

VMD stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.51. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

