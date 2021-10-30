Vid Price Tops $0.0573 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a market cap of $1.45 million and $106.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vid has traded 73.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00048422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.33 or 0.00235786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00096857 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Vid

VI is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,275,382 coins. The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

