Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24 to $0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.382 billion to $1.442 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.68. 2,089,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,174. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertiv stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Vertiv worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

