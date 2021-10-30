Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Reaches $54.05 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 83.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 72% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $54.05 million and approximately $21.24 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,001.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,266.73 or 0.06994491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.67 or 0.00312561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.39 or 0.00958003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00085305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.55 or 0.00432045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00265640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.00261778 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,439,072 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.