VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $222.67 on Friday. VeriSign has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.65 and its 200 day moving average is $218.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $614,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total transaction of $130,029.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,509,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,452 shares of company stock worth $5,430,626 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VeriSign stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of VeriSign worth $87,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

