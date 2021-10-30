Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Reaches $9.26 on Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and $5,620.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $9.26 or 0.00015020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00069094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00069892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00096007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,468.99 or 0.99690523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.87 or 0.06902178 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00023921 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 803,253 coins and its circulating supply is 658,039 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

