Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 4th

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.21. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.17 and a 52 week high of $82.26.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.