Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

BND stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.56% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,652,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.