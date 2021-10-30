Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $62.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

