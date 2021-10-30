Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,684,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,288. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $83.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.69% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,523,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

