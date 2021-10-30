Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,366,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,554 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,344,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.44 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

