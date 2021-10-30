Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,826 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,754 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

