Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,700 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the September 30th total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of VTWO stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $94.68.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.
