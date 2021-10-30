Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,700 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the September 30th total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $94.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

