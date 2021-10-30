Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.66% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $1,118,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $109.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

