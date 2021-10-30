Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (VMBS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 4th

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.11. 831,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.72 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

