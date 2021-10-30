Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) Shares Down 0.4%

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.84 and last traded at $88.98. 2,810,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 1,222,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.37.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.