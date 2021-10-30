Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 12,074 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,624,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of AZZ worth $135,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZZ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AZZ in the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AZZ by 19.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AZZ by 2,880.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AZZ in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AZZ in the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE AZZ opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.53. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

