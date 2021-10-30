Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 68,235 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.80% of NETGEAR worth $126,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in NETGEAR by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $28.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $890,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $104,438.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,854 shares of company stock worth $2,678,496 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

