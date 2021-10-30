Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,171,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.29% of GoPro worth $130,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.21. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.01 million. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,050.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $2,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,015 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,390 shares of company stock worth $6,499,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

