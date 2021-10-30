Vanguard Group Inc. Has $134.17 Million Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 444,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.65% of CoreCivic worth $134,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,676,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664,532 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 553,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 387,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.25.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.