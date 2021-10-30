Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of VLY stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,134,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,791 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Valley National Bancorp worth $26,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLY shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

