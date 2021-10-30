Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.
Shares of VLY stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,134,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLY shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.
Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.