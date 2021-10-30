Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

VLY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. 3,134,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Valley National Bancorp worth $26,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

