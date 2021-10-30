Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLEEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.03. Valeo has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

