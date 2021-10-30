Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLEEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.03. Valeo has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Analyst Recommendations for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.