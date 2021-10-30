Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AN. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 72,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $9,591,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,323,734 shares of company stock valued at $164,668,215 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AN opened at $121.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.62. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.